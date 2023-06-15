Tanzania compensates victims of wild animal attacks for their losses

The government of Tanzania released 1.5 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 628,644 U.S. dollars) in the 2022/2023 financial year to compensate families of the people killed or injured by wild animals across the country, an official told parliament Tuesday.

Deputy Minister in the Vice President’s Office Khamis Hamza Khamis said the wild animals straying from protected areas attacked people and destroyed farm crops in different parts of the country.

Responding to queries raised by a member of parliament on behalf of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Khamis admitted that the shortage of game rangers was making it hard to control attacks by wild animals that strayed from protected areas, including national parks and game reserves. Enditem