Tanzania Confirms Marburg Virus Outbreak After Initial Denial

Tanzania’s president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, confirmed a Marburg virus outbreak on January 20, just a week after the country’s health minister had denied the presence of any cases.

Speaking at a press conference, President Hassan revealed that one case had been confirmed in the north-western Kagera region, following reports of several suspected cases.

“We are confident that we will overcome this challenge once again,” President Hassan said, referencing the country’s successful management of a previous outbreak two years ago.

On January 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported a suspected Marburg outbreak in Tanzania, following nine suspected cases and eight deaths in Kagera. Despite initial reassurances from Health Minister Jenista Mhagama that all tested samples had returned negative for Marburg, the government has since adjusted its position. In her statement, President Hassan emphasized that authorities had mobilized a rapid response team to investigate all suspected cases, and 24 additional samples were taken from other individuals with symptoms. All these tests were negative, she added.

Marburg, an Ebola-like virus, is highly infectious and can be fatal. It is characterized by symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, diarrhea, and vomiting, often leading to death from extreme blood loss. According to WHO, the virus kills about 50% of those it infects on average.

While the single confirmed case marks a worrying development, the cause of the eight deaths reported by the WHO has yet to be determined. Tanzania’s first Marburg outbreak occurred in March 2023, in the Bukoba district, where it killed six people.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus downplayed the global risk from Tanzania’s current outbreak, calling it “low.” He emphasized that while there is no specific vaccine or treatment for Marburg, outbreaks can be contained effectively with swift action.

Africa’s public health body, the Africa CDC, reported that more than 300 contacts have been traced, including 56 health workers, who are being closely monitored for signs of infection.

The Marburg virus, which is transmitted to humans from fruit bats, can spread through bodily fluids of infected individuals. Despite ongoing trials, there are currently no approved treatments or vaccines for the virus, although efforts are underway to develop solutions.

Tanzania’s current outbreak follows a similar situation in neighbouring Rwanda, where a Marburg outbreak in late 2023 infected 66 people, killing 15. Rwanda declared its outbreak over in December, offering some reassurance as authorities in Tanzania continue to manage the situation.