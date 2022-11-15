Tanzania controls livestock, human activities in major rivers to end water shortage

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Friday ordered relevant authorities to control the movement of livestock and human activities along the banks of the Ruvu and Wami Rivers to end the water shortage currently facing Dar es Salaam and Coast regions.

Hassan ordered the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA) to conduct frequent inspections to control livestock encroachment along the rivers in Morogoro and Coast regions.

She made the order during the handing-over of water drilling and research equipment to the Ministry of Water in the Kigamboni district in the Dar es Salaam region.

Hassan said the two rivers have been invaded with more than 5,000 livestock, affecting the water flow.

“A single cow drinks about 45 liters of water a day,” said the president, adding that the number of cattle encroaching into the two rivers was alarming.

Dar es Salaam and Coast regions are facing acute water shortage following a decrease in water levels in the Ruvu River, where water production has gone down to 300 million liters a day from 520 million liters a day, creating a deficit of 220 million liters.

The drop in water levels in the Ruvu River has resulted in water rationing in Dar es Salaam and Coast region. Enditem