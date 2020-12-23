Tanzanian authorities on Tuesday declared a renewed crackdown on illegal fishing saying there is still a handful of fishermen who are engaged in the malpractice.

The crackdown on illegal fishing in the country’s lakes and the Indian Ocean area was declared by the newly appointed Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mashimba Ndaki, when he addressed fishermen in the Mchinga fishing district in the Indian Ocean coastal region of Lindi.

“The renewed crackdown will not spare any fisherman engaged in illegal fishing,” said Ndaki, adding that those found engaged in illegal fishing will be prosecuted.

Ndaki commended residents in Lindi region for joining forces with the government in the fight against illegal fishing and the use of the deadly dynamite explosives.

He said illegal fishing using dynamite explosives was almost under 100 percent control in the Indian Ocean area and the country’s lakes.