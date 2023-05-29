Tanzania destroys over 6,000 illegal firearms in fight against criminal acts

Tanzanian authorities said on Monday they have destroyed 6,208 illegal firearms surrendered by people in the east African nation.

Minister for Home Affairs Hamad Masauni told parliament in the capital, Dodoma, that the surrendered illegal firearms included pistols, shotguns, and rifles.

He said the collection of illegal firearms has been part of efforts to fight criminal acts, including armed robberies.

Masauni made the remarks when he presented his ministry’s budget proposals for the 2023/2024 financial year that runs from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024. Enditem