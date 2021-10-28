Tanzania earmarks US$202 million for strengthening health sector amid COVID-19 pandemic

Tanzanian health authorities announced on Wednesday that the government has earmarked 466.78 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 202 million U.S. dollars) for strengthening the health sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abel Makubi, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, said the funds were part of the 567.25 million U.S. dollars approved in September by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF approved the funds in emergency financial assistance to Tanzania under the Rapid Credit Facility and Rapid Financing Instrument to support the authorities’ efforts in responding to the pandemic by addressing the urgent health, humanitarian, and economic costs.

Makubi told a press conference in the capital Dodoma that part of the funds will be used for intensification of vaccinations against COVID-19 aimed at reaching the country’s set target of vaccinating 60 percent of its population of about 60 million.

Makubi said the funds will also be used to strengthen emergency services in public hospitals, including improving intensive unit care services.

The official said the funds will also be used to upgrade laboratory services, radiology and peri-medical technology services in public hospitals across the country. Enditem