Tanzania embarks on program to source water from great lakes for domestic use

Tanzanian authorities said on Thursday that they have embarked on an ambitious program aimed at sourcing water from the country’s great lakes and rivers for domestic use.

“Tanzania boasts of great lakes and big rivers. We intend to source water from these reservoirs to people for use to end water shortage in the country,” Jumaa Aweso, the Minister for Water told parliament in the capital Dodoma.

Aweso said plans were underway to source water from Lakes Victoria, Tanganyika, Rukwa and Nyasa and supply the precious liquid to people in different parts of the country.

The minister said similar plans are on board to source water from the country’s major rivers, including Ruvuma and Rufiji.

Aweso revealed the plans when he responded to Members of Parliament from various constituencies who had advised the government to use the country’s great lakes and rivers in ending the continual water shortage facing people in different parts of the country. Enditem