Tanzania establishes eight incubation centers for fish farming, livestock to enhance productivity

Tanzania has established eight incubation centers for fish farming and livestock keeping, especially for youth graduates, to enhance productivity, an official said Saturday.

Abdallah Ulega, the minister for Livestock and Fisheries, said the establishment of the incubation centers was aimed at improving productivity and at the same time attracting youth graduates to livestock keeping and fish farming.

“The incubation centers will mainly be used for teaching the youth modern techniques of fish farming and livestock keeping for increased productivity,” said Ulega.

Ulega announced the establishment of the incubation centers when he officially opened a workshop that brought together stakeholders in agriculture, livestock and fisheries in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania.

He said plans were underway to increase the number of incubation centers to 30 during the 2023/2024 financial year which starts on July 1, 2023, and ends on June 30, 2024.

About 1,600 youth graduated from livestock training institutions each year but only 150 got employed, Ulega said. “The incubation centers will absorb as many youths as possible.” Enditem