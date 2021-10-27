Tanzania gets grant for projects of fighting poaching, improving water access

Germany on Tuesday granted Tanzania 71 million Euros (about 82.3 million U.S. dollars) for financing various projects, including those initiated to fight poaching and prevent human-wildlife conflicts.

An agreement to the grant was signed in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam by Tanzania’s deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Amina Shaaban, and Marcus von Essen, head of the East Africa Division in the Federal German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Speaking after the signing of the agreement, Shaaban said part of the grant will be used to fight poaching and help prevent human-wildlife conflicts.

She said that the grant will also be used to help national parks to recover from loss of revenues caused by a decline in tourism following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shaaban added the grant will also be used to improve water access in growing cities of Tunduma, Vwawa and Mlowo, improve water security in urban centers and support women and girls who face violence to get access to justice. Enditem