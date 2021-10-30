Tanzania gets grant for projects of recovery support for biodiversity

Germany on Thursday granted Tanzania 45 million Euros (about 52.6 million U.S. dollars) to support various projects, including emergency and recovery support for biodiversity.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Finance and Planning, the grant will also finance the promotion of water security and climate resilience in urban areas, improve healthcare and traffic management for protected areas through digital solutions.

On Tuesday, Germany granted Tanzania 71 million Euros for financing various projects, including those initiated to fight poaching and prevent human-wildlife conflicts.

Agreements on the 45 million Euros grant were signed in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Emmanuel Tutuba, and the German Ambassador to Tanzania, Regine Hess.

Tutuba said the emergency and recovery support for biodiversity aims at providing funding to support COVID-19 repercussions for Tanzania’s tourism sector.

He said the objective of the traffic management for protected areas through digital solutions project is to control traffic problems in four national parks of Serengeti, Burigi-Chato, Mikumi and Katavi.

Tutuba said the traffic problems will be controlled by installing systems for monitoring and controlling vehicles, drivers and passengers entering the parks in order to mitigate the traffic problems in the parks. Enditem