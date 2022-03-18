Tanzania gets US$125.3 million loan for water program

The African Development Fund (ADF), the concessional window of the African Development Bank Group, has approved a 125.3 million U.S. dollar loan to finance the first phase of the Dodoma resilient and sustainable water development and sanitation program in Tanzania, the ADF said in a statement.

The loan will cover the construction of a dam and water treatment plant to address supply challenges in the Dodoma and the towns of Bahi, Chemba and Chamwino, said the statement, which was issued late Wednesday.

The program aims to improve water supply for multi-purpose use by developing water resources for Dodoma and the three towns, the statement said.

It said the program is expected to enhance access to potable water for 2 million people and provide better sanitation services for about 1.5 million people by 2051.

The program will also ensure the sustainability of the water resources, with improved community management by catchment protection and management, and build resilience against climate change and variability, the statement added. Enditem