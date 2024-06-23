Tanzania, Guinea Bissau agree to boost production of cashew nuts

Leaders of Tanzania and Guinea Bissau on Saturday agreed to strengthen cooperation in boosting the production of cashew nuts and adding value to the cash crop.

The two countries have also agreed to cooperate towards improving health, education, and defense and security, said Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Addressing a joint press conference at State House in the port city of Dar es Salaam at the start of a two-day official visit by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau, Hassan said the two major producers of cashew nuts agreed to enhance research in the cash crop and promote processing of the crop to add value.

According to the Cashewnuts Board of Tanzania, the East African country produces 310,000 tonnes of cashew nuts annually.

Hassan said the two countries also agreed to promote trade and investment and enhance tourism cooperation. She said the two countries agreed to prepare to explore the African Continental Free Trade Area market, which has a combined population of 1.3 billion people and a gross domestic product of 3.4 trillion U.S. dollars.

Embalo said Africa stood to realize its Agenda 2063, the continent’s development blueprint to achieve inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development over 50 years if it worked in unity.

“Africa stands to move forward economically by using its abundant natural resources,” he said.