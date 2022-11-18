Tanzania harvests rainwater for use in dry season

Tanzanian authorities on Wednesday ordered directors of the country’s nine major water basins to harvest enough water during rain seasons for use during prolonged dry spells.

Minister for Water and Irrigation Jumaa Hamidu Aweso made the directive during the 8th annual meeting of basin water boards held in the southern highlands region of Mbeya. “It is unbelievable that Tanzania experiences heavy rains that sometimes cause disasters, and yet the country goes dry for prolonged periods.”

He said it was high time the water basin boards across the country put in place strategies aimed at harvesting rainwater for use during water scarcity like what the country was experiencing now.

In September, the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) issued an alert over the seasonal rainfall deficit during the October-December period, saying various water-sensitive sectors were likely to be affected.

The TMA forecasted prolonged dry spells in October and November, with noticeable rainfall improvement during the third and fourth weeks of December.

The TMA said the diminished rainfall will affect such sectors as health, agriculture and food security, livestock and fisheries, natural resources, as well as tourism and wildlife. Enditem