Tanzania intends to create more than 25,000 desks in schools for addressing violence against children

The government of Tanzania said Thursday it intended to establish 25,773 desks for reporting occurrences of violence against children in all public schools.

Dorothy Gwajima, the minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, told parliament in the national capital of Dodoma that the establishment of the desks for addressing violence against children in public schools started in July 2022.

Presenting her ministry’s budget estimates for the 2023/2024 financial year, Gwajima said from July 2022 to April 2023, 1,128 such desks were created in public primary schools and 457 in public secondary schools.

She said 12 regions were leading in the creation of the desks for addressing violence against children, adding that the desks will also be used for the protection of vulnerable children. Gwajima named the regions Dar es Salaam, Shinyanga, Mwanza, Iringa, Tanga, Dodoma, Manyara, Geita, Rukwa, Arusha, Coast and Morogoro.

She said her ministry will continue collaborating with other institutions in the creation of the desks intended to save children from violent acts.