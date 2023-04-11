Tanzania investigates 119 development projects over shoddy implementation

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Wednesday that the government is investigating 119 development projects valued at 46.04 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 19.7 million U.S. dollars) for shoddy implementation.

Majaliwa told the parliament in the capital Dodoma that the 119 development projects were among 810 projects valued at 6.89 trillion Tanzanian shillings being implemented by the government across the East African nation.

He said the investigated development projects are being implemented in the 2022/2023 financial year that started on July 1, 2022, and will end on June 30, 2023.

“Those found responsible for poor implementation of the projects will face the music,” Majaliwa told the House when he tabled his portfolio’s budget proposals for the 2023/2024 financial year. Enditem