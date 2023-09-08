Tanzania invites investors in animal feed production

Tanzania’s Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdallah Ulega on Wednesday invited investors in animal feed production from across the world.

“With a large number of livestock, Tanzania is in need of animal feed production. The Tanzania Investment Center (TIC) is ready to facilitate investors in this area,” Ulega told a session that addressed investment in livestock and fisheries at the ongoing 13th annual Africa Food Systems Forum in Dar es Salaam.

He said Tanzania has vast arable land that can be used in producing animal feed, adding that TIC was prepared to facilitate ownership of land to investors who wished to invest in the production of animal feed.

Ulega said animal feed producers in Tanzania have an added market within the East African Community (EAC), the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with a combined population of 1.4 billion people.

“Investors in animal feed production should not hesitate to come to Tanzania as the government has made deliberate efforts to improve the investment environment,” he said.

The four-day Africa Food Systems Forum that ends on Friday has brought together over 4,000 delegates, leaders, and innovators from across the globe to discuss policy, breakthroughs and innovations in agriculture and food systems transformation.

Key highlights of the forum include thematic plenary sessions with expert speakers, a ministerial roundtable involving over 40 ministers, and a high-level session where heads of state will make commitments to advance Africa’s food systems transformation.