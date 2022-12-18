Tanzania joins initiative to better protect adolescents from HIV

Tanzania has become the 13th African country to join the Education Plus Initiative, committing to provide greater investments to ensure boys and girls complete secondary school education free from HIV, a statement said on Friday.

The statement, by the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), said evidence shows that completing secondary education reduces the risk of HIV infection and early pregnancy, and improves the livelihoods and prosperity for girls and young women.

Education Plus is an initiative spearheaded by UNAIDS to accelerate action and investments in education to prevent HIV, said the statement.

The launch of Education Plus in Tanzania will accelerate the country’s adolescent education, health and wellbeing agenda, it said.

Tanzania has been particularly affected by HIV, the statement said, noting that in 2021 around 1.7 million people were living with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

It said 74 percent of new HIV infections among those aged between 15 and 24 were among young women, showing the disproportionate impact HIV is having on young women and girls.

Through the initiative, Tanzania will strengthen efforts to bring HIV education, reproductive health, and life skills to adolescents inside and outside of school, George Simbachawene, minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for policy, coordination and parliamentary affairs, was quoted as saying in the statement. Enditem