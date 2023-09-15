Tanzania joins Morocco in mourning deadly earthquake victims

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has sent a condolence message to King Mohammed VI of Morocco following the earthquake that has killed more than 2,900 people, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation in a statement late Tuesday.

“I have learned with profound shock the sad news of the loss of valuable lives and hundreds of others injured, as well as the destruction of property and infrastructure caused by strong earthquake that struck the central part of your beautiful country,” said President Hassan.

She said Tanzania joined the bereaved families, and the people of the Kingdom of Morocco in mourning and grieving for the lives that were cut short.

“While expressing our heartfelt condolences, the United Republic of Tanzania stands by you, and with the people of the great Kingdom of Morocco during this difficult moment,” added Hassan.