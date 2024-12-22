Tanzania Launches First National Awards for Tourism and Conservation

Tanzania has launched the country’s first national awards for tourism and conservation, designed to enhance the two key sectors.

In a statement released Saturday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa inaugurated the awards on Friday in Arusha, Tanzania’s northern tourist hub. Majaliwa said the annual awards will recognize stakeholders committed to conserving tourist attractions, promoting tourism services, and ensuring effective management of national parks and game reserves, among other areas. Tanzania continues to implement reforms to boost its tourism industry, said Majaliwa, highlighting the sector’s remarkable growth. Foreign tourist arrivals surged by 96 percent from 2021 to 2023, he noted.

Tourism contributes 25 percent of Tanzania’s foreign earnings and is a major source of employment, providing livelihoods for millions, according to official data.