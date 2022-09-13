Tanzania launches guidance on women economic empowerment

By
Xinhua
-
0
Un Women
Un Women
Spining

Tanzanian authorities on Monday launched national guidance on the establishment of platforms for women’s economic empowerment.

The guidance was launched by the Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups Dorothy Gwajima in Kibaha district in the Coast region.

Launching the guidance, Gwajima urged women in the East African nation to ensure that they participated in the creation of platforms for women’s economic empowerment as doors to improving their welfare.

“Each woman from a village, ward, district and region should get involved in the creation of the platforms aimed at pulling them out of the poverty trap,” said Gwajima, adding the platforms will not only enable women to access loans in financial institutions but they will also be used as venues for fighting gender-based violence.

Mwajuma Hamza, the chairperson of the Tanzania Women Chamber of Commerce (TWCC), said TWCC has started supervising the establishment of the platforms for women’s economic empowerment in Tanzania’s mainland regions. Enditem

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News Aviator

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here