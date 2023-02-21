Tanzania launches guidance to fight gender-based violence in public places

The government of Tanzania on Friday launched guidance for the creation and management of desks for reporting gender-based violence in public places.

The guidance was launched in the Kilimanjaro region by the Minister of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dorothy Gwajima, who called for strengthening the protection of women and children against violence.

Gwajima said the guidance would be distributed to all regions to enable authorities in the respective areas to establish desks for reporting gender-based violence in public places, including markets, bus stops, and recreational areas. “Communities should join forces in fighting gender-based violence. I hope this newly launched guidance will speed up the fight against malpractice.”

The Tanzania Gender Assessment 2022 shows that 40 percent of all women aged between 15 and 49 have experienced physical violence in the east African nation. Enditem