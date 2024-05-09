Tanzania launches US$1.8 billion national cooking clean energy strategy

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan unveiled a national clean cooking energy strategy worth 1.8 billion U.S. dollars on Wednesday, designed to combat the impacts of climate change.

During the launch in Dar es Salaam, she instructed officials to incorporate the strategy into the National Development Vision 2050.

The goal of the strategy is to ensure that 80 percent of Tanzanians use clean energy for cooking within the next decade, Hassan said. She expressed concern over the rate of deforestation caused by the use of unsafe cooking energy, such as charcoal and firewood.