Tanzanian authorities on Sunday launched a national vaccination campaign against 13 major livestock diseases in a move aimed at protecting the animals, said a statement by the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

The vaccination campaign was launched in Mkalama district in Singida region and the 13 diseases include foot and mouth disease, rabies, rift valley fever, said the statement.”Vaccination is the best way of protecting livestock from these diseases.

Vaccination also helps in prevention of infection of diseases from animals to human beings,” said Hezron Nonga, the director of Veterinary Services in the ministry.

He said Tanzania has about 33.4 million cattle, 21.29 million goats and 5.65 million sheep. Nonga said the livestock sector in 2019 grew by 5 percent and contributed 7.4 percent to the gross domestic product.

