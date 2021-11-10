Tanzania launches wine festival

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Friday launched a wine festival in the capital Dodoma and urged relevant authorities to increase the production of seedlings for grapes.

Launching the three-day wine festival, Majaliwa directed regional and district authorities to put in place programs aimed at producing grape seedlings to enable the east African nation to produce more wine for the domestic and foreign markets, said a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The wine festival, the first of its kind to be held in Tanzania, should be an annual event to be held in the capital Dodoma,” said Majaliwa.

He also directed the Minister for Agriculture, Adolf Mkenda, to convene a meeting with stakeholders of the crop, including farmers and processors, to discuss how best they can boost the production of grapes.

Tanzania has about 15 factories that process grapes into wine. Enditem