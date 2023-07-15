Tanzania, Malawi pledge to develop joint river basin projects to improve living conditions

Tanzania and Malawi on Friday pledged to continue to implement and develop projects within the Songwe River Basin to improve the living conditions of the local population and socioeconomic development in the two countries.

The Songwe River forms the international boundary between Malawi and Tanzania in the Songwe region.

Senior officials from the two countries made the pledge during a council of ministers of the Songwe River Basin Joint Commission meeting held in Tanzania’s port city of Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania’s Minister of Water Jumaa Aweso said the governments of Tanzania and Malawi were taking deliberate efforts to cooperate in developing the basin for the benefit of people on both sides.

“We are also cooperating in finding solutions to challenges facing the river basin, including the recurrence of floods since 1976,” said Aweso.

Malawi’s Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Sidik said her country was committed to implementing joint projects within the river basin, including a multi-purpose dam, and associated hydropower schemes, irrigated agriculture, river stabilization, flood control, fisheries development, water supply and roads. Enditem