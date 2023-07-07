Tanzania, Malawi vow continued strong ties

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Malawian counterpart Lazarus Chakwera have pledged continued strong ties between the two countries and their respective citizens.

The two leaders made their commitments on two separate occasions Wednesday when Chakwera hosted the Tanzanian president at a banquet at state residences in Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi, and Thursday when the two leaders joined tens of thousands of Malawians at Bingu National Stadium in the capital to celebrate Malawi’s 59th independence anniversary, where Hassan was guest of honor.

The Malawian president hailed President Hassan for various achievements that she has made not only for her country but also for Malawi as well, especially through humanitarian aid during the devastation that Tropical Cyclone Freddy caused to the southern part of Malawi in March.

“Of your many achievements, there is one that I must single out: one that touches the heart of every Malawian: When Malawi was devastated by Tropical Cyclone Freddy four months ago, Your Excellency was among the first to respond with urgency and incomparable generosity,” Chakwera said.

He pledged that his government would continue working with the Tanzanian government towards achieving enhanced cooperation in various areas, such as transport, trade and tourism as championed by the two leaders in Dar es Salaam of Tanzania in 2021.

President Hassan described the bilateral ties as “historical,” saying that “Tanzania mourns with you: Your joy will always be ours, and so will be your sorrow” during the independence celebrations, and adding that “We share the same culture, eat the same food and our people are one.”

She said with renewed solidarity and commitment between the two countries, “No mountain will be too high to climb, and no rock will be too hard to break.”

The Tanzanian leader also said she is satisfied with the level of progress realized in the bilateral cooperation between the two countries and that her government will remain committed to providing all necessary facilitation for further growth of the cooperation and relations.

On Friday, Hassan is scheduled to visit the commercial city of Blantyre in southern Malawi where she will see Cyclone Freddy’s devastation and interact with survivors before flying back to Tanzania. Enditem