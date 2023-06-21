Tanzania moves to address climate change

Tanzanian authorities on Thursday announced measures aimed at addressing climate change as it unveiled the government budget for the 2023/2024 financial year.

Unveiling in parliament a 44.39 trillion Tanzanian shillings (about 18.6 billion U.S. dollars) recurrent and development budget for the 2023/2024 financial year, Minister for Finance and Planning Mwigulu Nchemba said addressing impacts of climate change will be one of the top agenda for the forthcoming fiscal year.

Nchemba urged sectoral ministries to prepare and implement environmental and climate change-related projects.

Tanzania, like other countries, was facing risks due to the effects of climate change caused by carbon emissions, said the minister.

He said Tanzania’s economy largely depended on productive activities, including agriculture, livestock, fishing, and tourism, which are mostly affected by climate change.

Nchemba said the government continued to take various measures to deal with the impacts of climate change, including the implementation of the 2022-2032 National Environmental Master Plan for Strategic Interventions.

In addition, he said, the government has continued to negotiate with 54 development partners to increase funds to deal with the effects of climate change. Enditem