Tanzania moves to control youth criminal gangs

Tanzania’s law enforcement authorities said on Tuesday they have put in place strategies aimed at controlling youth criminal gangs that have been wreaking havoc in urban centers, including the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Hamad Masauni, the Minister for Home Affairs, said the strategies include the deployment of more police in wards and securing new police vehicles to strengthen patrols.

Masauni announced the measures in parliament in the capital Dodoma when he responded to Taulida Galos, a Member of Parliament on women special seats.

The female lawmaker had asked the minister to explain measures the government was taking to stop the youth criminal gangs that were a threat to people’s lives and property.

“Some newly recruited police officers have been deployed on the ground to contain the situation, working closely with local leaders in beefing up security,” said Masauni.

The youth mobsters have been using machetes to rob people of their valuables, including money, especially in the suburbs of the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.