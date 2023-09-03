Tanzania moves to identify potential fishing zones in Indian Ocean

Tanzanian authorities said on Friday they were taking measures aimed at identifying potential fishing zones in the Indian Ocean to help fishing communities increase their catches.

Exaud Kigahe, the Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, told parliament in the capital Dodoma that the identification of potential fishing zones in the Indian Ocean was being undertaken by the state-run Tanzania Fisheries Research Institute (TAFIRI). “TAFIRI is using global positioning system in identifying the potential fishing zones.”

He said TAFIRI was now creating a special app to help fishermen know the best time to fish and understand where fish are found in large numbers.

“This program is intended to be a game changer to the fishing communities,” Kigahe said.