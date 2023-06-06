Tanzania moves to implement blue economy

The Tanzanian government said Monday that preparations are underway to start implementing the blue economy.

David Silinde, deputy minister for livestock and fisheries, told parliament in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania, that the blue economy will be implemented in Tanzania’s mainland and Zanzibar under the Tanzania Scaling-up Sustainable Marine Fisheries and Aquaculture Management Project (TASFAM).

The TASFAM is a project supported by the World Bank to enhance the sustainability of Tanzania’s coastal and marine fisheries and aquaculture for strengthened livelihoods.

Silinde said the blue economy involves the fishing sector, fish farming, the establishment of fish processing factories, seaweed farming, oil and gas drilling, and the utilization of various marine resources as well as seashore tourism.

Silinde said through the project, small-scale fishermen will be able to access financial support for their fishing businesses.

The deputy minister was responding to Angelina Malembeka, a member of parliament, who had wanted to know what the government was doing to help small-scale fishermen in Zanzibar access loans. Enditem