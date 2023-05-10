Tanzania moves to protect farmers from breach of their rights

Tanzanian authorities said on Tuesday plans are underway to enact new agricultural laws aimed at protecting farmers from infringement of their rights by companies dealing with agricultural products.

Minister of Agriculture Hussein Bashe told parliament in the capital Dodoma that the new laws will specifically deal with companies that team up with agricultural cooperatives to defraud farmers.

Bashe told the House that the laws will make it criminal to swindle farmers and punitive penalties will be meted out against the fraudsters.

The minister was responding to a lawmaker, who had asked the government to explain measures it was taking to protect farmers from fraudsters. The lawmaker said some companies dealing with agricultural products were buying crops from farmers without making prompt payments. Enditem