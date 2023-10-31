Tanzania moves to protect Indian Ocean beaches from erosion

Tanzania’s environmental watchdog on Monday announced measures it was taking to protect beaches along the Indian Ocean from erosion.

The state-run National Environment Management Council (NEMC) said one of the measures was to make sure developers did not build permanent structures along the beaches without undergoing an environmental impact assessment.

“All structures built along the beaches should undergo an environmental impact assessment and be issued with a certificate lest they cause beach erosion,” said Rose Mtui, NEMC’s manager for environmental research.

Opening an International Regional Training Workshop on Shoreline Changes Management for Coastal Municipalities Officials in countries along the western Indian Ocean, Mtui said beaches have been suffering the effects of erosion due to climate change and the effects of human activities.

“There is an environmental law that prohibits the construction of permanent buildings along the beaches, especially within 60 meters, but this law is ignored,” she told the workshop in the port city of Dar es Salaam.

Siajali Pamba, head of Aquatic Sciences and Fisheries Technologies at the University of Dar es Salaam, said due to climate change, many beaches have been eroding, endangering property and infrastructure that are dependent on the implementation of the blue economy vision.