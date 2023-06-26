Tanzania moves to revive coffee production

Tanzania’s Ministry of Agriculture plans to establish 40 coffee demonstration farms in 20 regions in an effort to revive the cash crop, an official told the parliament Wednesday.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture Anthony Mavunde said the government was also coordinating the distribution of 20 million coffee tree seedlings in 52 districts.

Mavunde made the remarks while responding to Rashid Shangazi, a member of parliament for Mlalo Constituency in Lushoto District in Tanga Region. The lawmaker wanted to know the measures the government was taking to revive coffee production in the East African nation.

Mavunde said other measures aimed at reviving the crop included the production of hybrid coffee tree seedlings and heightening control of coffee diseases.

He added that plans are also underway to improve technology for coffee plantations irrigation, to find markets for the crop, and to improve research at the Tanzania Coffee Research Institute in Kilimanjaro Region.

Mavunde said during the 2022/2023 farming season, 8,784,146 coffee tree seedlings, including 5,458,123 tree seedlings for Arabica coffee and 3,326,023 tree seedlings for Robusta coffee, were produced and distributed to coffee growers across the country. Enditem