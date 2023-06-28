Tanzania mulls over installing electrical fences along protected areas to control attacks by wild animals

Tanzanian authorities said on Monday that plans were afoot to install electric fences along protected areas to control wild animals from the ever-increasing attacks on residential areas and farms.

Mary Masanja, the deputy minister for natural resources and tourism, told the parliament in the capital of Dodoma that the government has set aside funds for the installation of the electrical fences.

Masanja made the remarks when she responded to some members of parliament who had complained that attacks by wild animals on residential areas located close to protected areas were getting out of hand.

She added that the government was reviewing the amount of money for compensating people affected by attacks by wild animals with a view to increasing it.

Last week, Khamis Hamza Khamis, deputy minister in the Vice President’s Office responsible for union and environment, said the government released 1.5 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 623,000 U.S. dollars) in the 2022/2023 financial year to compensate families of people killed or injured by wild animals across the country.

Khamis said the wild animals straying from protected areas attacked people and destroyed farm crops in different parts of the country. Enditem