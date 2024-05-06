Tanzania mulls over massive production of sugarcane seedlings to boost sugar production

The government of Tanzania has allocated 400 hectares for raising sugarcane seedlings to be distributed to growers of the crop, Minister of Agriculture Hussein Bashe has told the parliament.

Presenting his ministry’s budget proposals for the 2024/2025 financial year on Thursday, Bashe said the move aims to boost sugar production in Tanzania.

He told the House in the capital of Dodoma that the state-run Sugar Board of Tanzania has entered an agreement with the Tanzania Prisons Production Corporation to oversee the production of the sugarcane seedlings in Turiani in Morogoro Region.

Bashe said the current sugarcane production in Tanzania was 4,215,555.27 tonnes annually, which produced 392,724 tonnes of sugar annually, equivalent to 88.25 percent of the production target.

He said feasibility studies are underway to identify areas suitable for irrigating sugarcane plantations.

Bashe said ongoing heavy rains influenced by the El-Nino phenomenon affect sugarcane production, which leads to artificial sugar scarcity across the country.

Following the scarcity of the commodity, the state-run National Food Reserve Agency authorized sugar traders to import 410,000 tonnes of the commodity from January 2024 through December 2024.