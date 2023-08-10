Tanzania mulls over using Great Lakes water for irrigation farming

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday tasked authorities to start thinking about using the country’s Great Lakes water for irrigation farming.

Addressing the nation as she concluded the week-long Farmers’ Agricultural Show, popularly known as Nanenane Show, in Tanzania’s southern highlands region of Mbeya, the president said the country boasted of three Great Lakes that could be used for irrigation.

President Hassan said she had tasked the Ministry of Agriculture to seek advice from experts on how to use water from Lakes Victoria, Tanganyika and Nyasa for irrigation farming.

“The use of water from these lakes for irrigation farming will definitely revolutionize the country’s agriculture,” said President Hassan who had earlier commissioned the drilling of 67,800 water wells for irrigation farming for smallholder farmers across the country.

Hussein Bashe, the minister for Agriculture, said each one of the 67,800 wells will be used by 16 smallholder farmers for irrigating their farms in the country’s 184 district councils. “This arrangement is intended to irrigate more than 2 million hectares by 2025,” said Bashe.