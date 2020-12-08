Tanzania and Namibia on Monday agreed to enhance cooperation in deep sea fishing and livestock sector.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation said the two countries reached the agreement during talks between Tanzanian Foreign Minister Palamagamba Kabudi and Namibian Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

“We have agreed to enhance cooperation in deep sea fishing by inviting investors from both sides,” Kabudi said after their meeting in Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam. Kabudi said the two countries also agreed to cooperate toward the improvement of the livestock sector, saying Namibia is selling beef to Europe and Asia.

For her part, Nandi-Ndaitwah who doubles as Namibian Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, said Namibia looks forward to working closely with Tanzania toward advancing the two countries’ economic growth.