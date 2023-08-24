Tanzania Opens New Consulate in Ghana

The United Republic of Tanzania has opened its new consulate in Ghana, having received the Exequatur of the President of of Ghana through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The new consulate will be located in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the opening of the new consulate would boost the long history of trade, investment, and Pan-African cooperation between the two countries.

“As is well known, Ghana and Tanzania enjoy a cordial relationship dating back to the independence era when our founding leaders Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah were pioneers in the pursuit of African solidarity.

“The two countries have maintained this relationship through diplomatic engagements, cultural exchanges and educational programmes”.

The statement said the consulate would be headed by Dr. Ken Kwaku, who has been appointed as the Honorary Consul-General of Tanzania to Ghana.

Dr. Kwaku is a successful international civil servant with a long history of ties to both Tanzania and Ghana.

Opening the consulate, Dr. Ken Kwaku said, “It has been long overdue for Tanzania to have a strong diplomatic presence in Ghana. I was honoured to play a key role in opening the Ghana Consulate in Tanzania and today this consulate will be the continuation of that effort all in the name of Pan-African cooperation”.

Dr. Ken Kwaku has a PhD in Political Economy from the University of Toronto, Canada and has built a long career in international civil service as a trade advisor, investment promoter, researcher, economic advisor and consultant.

For more than three decades, he worked at the World Bank helping countries navigate complex relations and structures of international trade and investment.

Upon retirement, Dr. Kwaku served as economic advisor to the late former President of Tanzania, Benjamin Mkapa.