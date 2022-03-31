Tanzania orders bus, truck owners to fix speed governors to control accidents

In the wake of a tidal wave of deadly road accidents, Tanzanian authorities on Wednesday ordered owners of buses and trucks to fix speed governors to control the road carnage.

Hamad Yussuf Masauni, the minister for Home Affairs, directed police to make sure that the buses and trucks are fixed with the speed governors effective from Wednesday, to control overspeeding which is one of the causes of the accidents.

“Most of the imported buses and trucks have been fixed with speed governors but owners of the vehicles tamper with the gadgets,” Masauni told a press conference in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania.

He said gave a six-month ultimatum to owners of buses and trucks who have tampered with the speed governors to refit them.

Masauni also ordered traffic police to inspect all driving training schools across the country with a view to ascertaining that they met required driving standards.

He said a study conducted by the University of Dar es Salaam showed that 76 percent of road accidents in the country were caused by recklessness, including overspeeding, 18 percent by defective vehicles and 16 percent by poor road infrastructure. Enditem