Tanzania orders mining companies to restore environment on completion of business

Tanzanian authorities on Thursday ordered mining companies operating in the country to put in place strategic plans to restore the environment after closing down their mining activities.

Selemani Jafo, minister of state in the Vice President’s Office responsible for Union and Environment, said stiff measures will be taken against mining companies that ignored the government instruction.

Jafo made the remarks on a visit to three coal mining companies in Ruvuma region where he was accompanied by environmental experts from the state-run National Environment Management Council.

Since most of the mining companies were using sulfur minerals during their mining activities, they were obliged to control the discharge of water from their mines to avoid contaminating drinking water, Jafo said.