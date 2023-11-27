Tanzania Parliamentary Service members in Ghana for exchange programme

A five-member delegation from the Tanzanian Parliamentary Service is in Ghana to share ideas and network with their Ghanaian counterparts to deepen bilateral relations.

It was led by Mr Haika Henry, a Senior Parliamentary Clerk Assistant.

Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, who introduced the delegation on the floor of Parliament on Monday, called for the necessary learning assistance to the members to make their visit beneficial.

“You are at liberty to raise questions to assist in your line of work and endeavours,” said.

The Tanzania Parliament derives its mandate and functions from the 1977 Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, the laws of Tanzania and its own rules of procedure.

Chapter three of the Constitution contains Articles that provide for the establishment, composition and functions of the Parliament.