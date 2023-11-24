Tanzania plans to complete rural electrification by June 2024

The Tanzanian authorities announced on Thursday that the country’s program to electrify all 12,318 villages across the country will be completed by June 2024.

The rural electrification program, originally scheduled for completion in 2025, will provide over 70 percent of the rural population with electricity, thereby stimulating economic activities, said Johnes Olotu, the acting director of the Rural Energy Agency, at a news conference in Tanzania’s commercial hub, Dar es Salaam.

The program, which has been ongoing for three decades, has now reached 73 percent of its implementation, Olotu said, adding that the government is financing this grand program, costing 1.58 trillion Tanzanian shillings (about 630 million U.S. dollars), in collaboration with the World Bank.