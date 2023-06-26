Tanzania plans to connect all regions to natural gas for domestic, industrial use

Tanzanian authorities said Wednesday that plans are underway to connect all regions to natural gas for domestic and industrial use to reduce dependence on electricity as the sole source of power.

Deputy Minister for Energy Stephen Byabato told the parliament that the state-run Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) has started implementing a natural gas connection project in Dar es Salaam, Coast, Lindi, and Mtwara regions.

Byabato said more than 50 industries have already been connected to natural gas under the TPDC project, adding that almost all industries in the country will be connected to natural gas by 2046.

Byabato also told the House in the capital of Dodoma that the government was looking for investors who can help connect natural gas to households and industries across the country.

He made the remarks while responding to Mariam Kisangi, a member of parliament on women special seats, who had asked the government to explain the progress made on natural gas connection for domestic and industrial use across the country. Enditem