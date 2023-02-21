Tanzania plans to construct 11 dams for livestock

The government of Tanzania has earmarked 6.2 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 2.7 million U.S. dollars) for the construction of 11 dams for livestock, an official said Friday.

Abdallah Ulega, the Deputy Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, said President Samia Suluhu Hassan has authorized the release of the 6.2 billion Tanzanian shillings for undertaking the project during the 2022/2023 financial year that started on July 1, 2022, and ends on June 30, 2023.

Speaking after he inspected the construction of a dam at Kwekinkwembe in the Kilindi district in the Tanga region, Ulega said the construction of the 11 dams will go in tandem with the construction of three boreholes.

“The dams to be constructed in drought-prone areas in different parts of the country will provide relief to livestock keepers,” he said.

Merieki Long’oni, the chairperson of the Tanzania Livestock Keepers Association in the Kilindi district, thanked the government for constructing the dams saying they will help them during prolonged dry spells caused by climate change. Enditem