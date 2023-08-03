Tanzania plans to expand irrigation farming

Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango said Tuesday that plans were underway to expand coverage of irrigation farming to 1.2 million hectares by 2025.

A statement by the Vice President’s Office said Mpango revealed the plans when he officially opened the start of a one-week Farmers’ Agricultural Show, popularly known as Nanenane in Tanzania’s southern highlands region of Mbeya.

He said the government had increased the budget for agriculture to create more irrigation schemes across the country.

Mpango said plans were also in place to revive old irrigation schemes and build new ones.

According to him, currently, 727,281 hectares of farmland were being used for irrigation farming.

He urged farmers to maintain the infrastructure used in irrigation farming to realize productivity.