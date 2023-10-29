Tanzania plans to fulfil the global maternal mortality rate target by 2030 – president

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Saturday that the East African nation was on track to meet the global target for reducing the maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030.

Launching the 2022 Tanzania Demographic and Health Survey and Malaria Indicator Survey in the port city of Dar es Salaam, Hassan said the survey showed that the maternal mortality ratio has decreased from 530 per 100,000 live births in 2015/2016 to 104 per 100,000 live births in 2020/2022.

“In other words, maternity mortality ratio has decreased by 80 percent from 2015/2016 to 2020/2022. This is an inspiring achievement,” she said, adding that Tanzania was optimistic of reaching the SDG global target of maternal mortality ratio of less than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030.

She urged the medical personnel across the country not to relax, saying they had an uphill task in saving the lives of women while giving birth.

The 2022 Tanzania Demographic and Health Survey and Malaria Indicator Survey provide data for monitoring the population and health situation in Tanzania to inform strategic planning and program evaluation. .