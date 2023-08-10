Tanzania plans to organize international agricultural show

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday announced plans to organize an annual international agricultural show beginning in 2025.

“Come 2025 Tanzania will start organizing an annual international agricultural show that will meet global standards,” said President Hassan when she concluded the one-week Farmers’ Agricultural Show, popularly known as Nanenane Show, in Tanzania’s southern highlands region of Mbeya.

She said the international show to be conducted at the current grounds in the Mbeya region will be a platform for farmers, livestock keepers and fishers to learn new production technologies from participating countries across the world and look for markets for their products.

She said the grounds will be constructed in two phases, adding that the first phase will be completed in 2025, without revealing the amount of money budgeted for the construction.