Tanzania plans to produce 700,000 tons of fish, fisheries products by 2025

Tanzanian authorities said Thursday that measures have been put in place to increase the fish and fisheries production from about 517,000 tons to 700,000 tons by 2025.

Addressing the Africa Food Systems Forum in Dar es Salaam, Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Abdallah Ulega said the measures included the construction of fishing ports and the promotion of investment in exclusive economic zones through the procurement of national fishing fleets.

Ulega mentioned another measure as revamping the Tanzania Fisheries Corporation with a focus on increasing production and export of fish and fisheries products and providing small-scale fishers with loans to help them acquire modern fishing vessels.

The fisheries industry employed more than 4.5 million people in various activities within the value chain, according to Ulega.