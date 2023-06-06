Tanzania plans to renovate all old public secondary schools

The government of Tanzania has renovated 89 old public secondary schools across the country in a move aimed at improving the teaching and learning environment, an official said Monday.

Deogratius Ndejembi, deputy minister of State in the President’s Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government, told parliament that the government planned to renovate all old public secondary schools which are in bad shape to enhance the teaching and learning environment.

“The government is aware that some of the old secondary schools are in very bad shape that has affected conducive teaching and learning,” he told the House in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania.

Ndejembi made these remarks when he responded to Neema Mgaya, a member of Parliament for Women Special Seats, who had asked the government to explain measures it was taking to save the old public secondary schools from further deterioration. Enditem