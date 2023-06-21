Tanzania plans to spend US$5.9 billion to finance development projects

Tanzania plans to spend 14,077.2 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 5.9 billion U.S. dollars) in the 2023/2024 financial year for financing development projects, a senior cabinet minister said on Thursday.

Mwigulu Nchemba, the minister for finance and planning, said 10,795.1 billion shillings will be secured from domestic sources.

Presenting the Economic Survey 2022 and the National Development Plan for 2023/2024 in parliament, Nchemba said 3,282.1 billion shillings will be secured from external sources.

“These funds will be mobilized from tax and non-tax revenues, grants, concessional loans and commercial loans,” he told the House in the capital of Dodoma.

Nchemba said in increasing private sector involvement as an engine for project implementation, the government will ensure that all projects attractive for private sector investment are implemented through public-private partnership (PPP). Enditem